TUCSON (KVOA) – A crash closed Interstate 10 westbound at Kolb Road in Tucson Wednesday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Arizona Department of Public Safety says the collision involves two vehicles.

All traffic is exiting at Kolb and using the frontage road to re-enter the freeway at Wilmot Road.

There is no estimated reopening time.

No further details have been released at this time.