Biden to the nation: We’re ‘turning peril into possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will use his first joint address to Congress to declare the nation is “turning peril into possibility, crisis into opportunity."

He's urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Biden is marking his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case Wednesday night before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of coronavirus restrictions.

In excerpts released in advance, he says, “I can report to the nation: America is on the move again. ... Turning peril into possibility. Crisis into opportunity. Setback into strength.”