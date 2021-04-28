Australian who filmed, mocked four dying officers sentenced to 10 months in jail

MELBOURNE, Australia (NBC News) - An Australian man who recorded and taunted four dead and dying police officers was sentenced to 10 months in prison Wednesday.

Police officers and relatives are outraged at the sentence.

Forty-two-year-old Richard Pusey had been pulled over for speeding when a truck slammed into the officers.

Pusey began recording the scene describing it as "beautiful," "justice," and "amazing."

When a bystander asked him to help, he refused and continued to record.

His lawyer said he suffered from a personality disorder.

He left the accident scene and officers discovered the video when he was arrested the next day.

In addition to reckless driving and speeding charges, Pusey was also charged with outraging public decency.

He pled guilty to a number of charges today.

(s/ judge trevor wraight / victoria state county court :20)

"Your conduct in relation to Charge 2 was heartless, cruel and disgraceful. Further, your complex and volatile personality which played some part in your behavior is such that it will require ongoing treatment and monitoring in the community. Therefore protection of the community is also a relevant sentencing consideration in this instance," Victoria State County Court Judge Trevor Wraight said. "In my view, your conduct in recording the police officers in their dying moments together with the words you used as you were recording, was not only 'derogatory and horrible' as you describe in your record of interview, but it was also callous and reprehensible conduct."

"While your complex personality disorder may go some way in explaining your behavior, it is nonetheless behavior correctly identified as conduct that outrages public decency, and in my view, represents a serious example," Wraight said.

Pusey was sentenced to 10 months in prison backdated to when he was arrested 296 days ago.

While his sentence is almost completed, he's likely to remain in jail on unrelated matters.

That didn't deter relatives and officers from blasting the sentence.

"It is difficult to comprehend that the court did not seem to understand that when the evidence of an outrageous behavior is brought before it, it is its duty to set the appropriate standard," the victim's husband Stuart Schulze said. "This is the expectation of the community."

"A judgment for people like this, it doesn't happen in court but it will happen," Sgt. Wayne Gatt, Victoria State Police assistant secretary said. "And each and every one of us will face our mortality one day, when his day comes, I hope that he faces the same coldness and the same callousness with which he provided my members when they faced theirs."

Two weeks ago the truck driver who killed the four officers was sentenced to 22 years in prison.

He had been under the influence of drugs and sleep-deprived when he struck the officers.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing illicit drugs.