Arizona law to require suicide hotlines on the back of student IDs

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mental health among students and teens is a hot topic, and with the pressures that students undergo every day, they are feeling the heat.

In hopes of preventing teen suicide, Arizona law will require crisis hotline phone numbers to be printed on the back of all high school and college student IDs, starting July 1.

"When we help them to unroll the IDs with the number. We talk about how you educate your students and their parents about knowing that the number is there," Nikki Knots, Clinical Director of Teen Lifeline said. "We make sure they have school announcements and videos that they can play every month throughout the school year."

Teen Lifeline is an organization that works, "with schools, communities, families, and teens to ensure everyone in a teen’s life is suicide aware."

Knots added, "that they understand it's not just about suicide, it's about any time a kid is struggling. Any kind of crisis. Anything from a bad grade, a fight at home, all the way to something bigger."

The Teen Lifeline initiative, which started back in 2015, has surged by 2,000 percent.

For more information, visit teenlifeline.org