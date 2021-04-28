Amphi looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics at pop-up job fairs

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Amphitheater Transportation Department is holding pop-up job fairs at its schools next week.

The department is hiring bus drivers and other staff such as mechanics and routing coordinators. They are looking for people who “want to make a positive difference in a rewarding job in driver and support positions.” The pop-up events are open to the public for anyone who is interested.

Amphi believes that transportation is an essential service to their students as bus drivers are “often the first and last school employees to see children on a regular school day.”

The pop-ups do not require any previous registration or appointment. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.

Representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on these dates and locations:

May 3: Rio Vista Elementary

May: 4 La Cima Middle

May 6: Donaldson Elementary

May 7: Prince Elementary

May 10: Innovation Academy

May 11: CDO High School

May 14: Cross Middle School

EDTIOR'S NOTE: This story was written up by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.