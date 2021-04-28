Amphi looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics at pop-up job fairs

Amphi looking to hire bus drivers, mechanics at pop-up job fairsNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The Amphitheater Transportation Department is holding pop-up job fairs at its schools next week.
The department is hiring bus drivers and other staff such as mechanics and routing coordinators. They are looking for people who “want to make a positive difference in a rewarding job in driver and support positions.” The pop-up events are open to the public for anyone who is interested.
Amphi believes that transportation is an essential service to their students as bus drivers are “often the first and last school employees to see children on a regular school day.”
The pop-ups do not require any previous registration or appointment. COVID-19 protocols will be enforced such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.
Representatives will be available from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on these dates and locations:
- May 3: Rio Vista Elementary
- May: 4 La Cima Middle
- May 6: Donaldson Elementary
- May 7: Prince Elementary
- May 10: Innovation Academy
- May 11: CDO High School
- May 14: Cross Middle School
EDTIOR'S NOTE: This story was written up by News 4 Tucson's Rebeca Moreno.