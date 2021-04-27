These 3 Tucson-area high schools were named among the best in nation, according to US News

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three schools in Southern Arizona captured national attention on Tuesday after they were named among the top 50 high schools in the United States, according to the latest ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

After comparing data from more than 17,800 public high schools from across the U.S. on factors including college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate, the U.S. News shared that University High School, BASIS Oro Valley and BASIS Tucson North claimed spots in the top 50 high schools in the nation.

Courtesy of U.S. News & World Report

Of the three schools in the Tucson area, Tucson Unified School District's UHS took the highest spot in the national ranking; claiming No. 17 on the list.

This year, UHS received a 99.91 scorecard, with a 98% for math proficiency, 99.2% for the college-readiness score and has a 99% graduation rate.

The U.S. News also named UHS the sixth-best traditional school in the nation, the second-best school in Arizona and the first-best traditional school in Arizona.

"It's exciting to have our students and staff recognized for their hard work by UHS being ranked amongst the best high schools in the nation!” UHS principal Joel Bacalia said. “I only wish every student had the opportunity to attend UHS, where the diversity of thought, the consideration of the greater good, and the constant pursuit of being our best selves drive what we do every day. Congratulations, Penguins!"

Not so far behind on the list, BASIS Oro Valley also snagged a top spot on this year's national ranking.

BASIS Oro Valley was placed No. 23 best high school in the United States with a score of 99.97. The school tied for first in the nation and state for college readiness index and graduation rate.

The school was also placed No. 4 in the college curriculum breadth index rank in both the nation and state.

BASIS Tucson, on the other hand, was ranked No. 47 in the nation, earning a 99.74 on its scorecard.

BASIS Tucson tied with its counterpart in Oro Valley for the best college readiness index rank in the nation and state.

To view the U.S. News complete national ranking, visit usnews.com.