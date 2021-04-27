Police: One arrested in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man has been arrested in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting in Downtown Tucson.

Police on Tuesday identified one of the suspects as 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia. The second suspect has not been identified.

Garcia was located by police Tuesday morning at a hotel in the 600 block of E. Wetmore Rd.

Tucson Police Department has identified Garcia as the driver of the truck involved.

On Monday, police released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting that left a man dead.

Homicide Detectives have released surveillance photos of the 2 suspects wanted in Sunday's fatal shooting from Downtown Tucson. Please call 911 or 88-CRIME w/any info. Do not approach them if they are located. @88CrimeTucsonhttps://t.co/K73Dy9rPmm pic.twitter.com/7js0TtwScD — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) April 26, 2021

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a parking garage at 345 E. Congress St.

Police say 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe was located on the first floor of the garage with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Garcia was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, 6 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, 3 counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, 4 counts of robbery, auto theft, and felony vandalism.

He is currently being held in the Pima County Jail Adult Detention Complex.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.