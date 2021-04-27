Pediatric COVID cases declining

After several weeks of increases in the number of new infections of COVID-19 in children, a slight decrease was reported last week.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, nearly 80,000 new child cases were reported last week.

But, that is a decline from the over 88,000 new cases that were reported the previous week.

Experts say that children represented 13.7 percent of all cases.

As of April 22, over 3.71 million kids have tested positive since the pandemic began.