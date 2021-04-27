Judge has doubts on voter privacy in Arizona recount

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge hearing a challenge to voter privacy policies during the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate’s recount of 2.1 million 2020 election ballots says he is not convinced voter secrecy is being upheld.

The comment from Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Martin came at the end of a lengthy hearing Tuesday. Martin also declined to extend a previous judge’s order that auditors hired by the Senate comply with state voter privacy laws — at least until he hears more at a hearing on Wednesday.

The Arizona Democratic Party is suing the state Senate and the contractor overseeing the election audit to force it to ensure voter privacy rights.