Viral ‘Battle of the Joshes’ raises over $12,000, started by UArizona student

TUCSON (KVOA) - You may have seen this over the weekend, the infamous battle of the Joshes in Lincoln, Neb. that caught social media fire on Saturday.

The organizer? A student from the University of Arizona.

Just over a year ago, Josh Swain, who studies civil engineering at the UArizona, put out a message to other Josh Swains on Facebook. In it, he challenged them to a battle to determine who the real Josh Swain is.

"Hey listen, we all have the same name, only one of us is really worthy of that title, but I'm willing to duke it out and find out who that is," said Swain.

The event itself was non-violent, participants battled with pool noodles.

Swain said about three months ago, the event started gaining traction as people were anticipating showing up on April 24 to a random location that ended up being in Lincoln, Neb.

The event eventually opened to anyone named Josh and even those who just wanted to come out and support.

Swain said about a thousand people showed up from all over the United States.

"People had driven from Washington, from Houston, from Florida, like all over the United States," he said.

While the joke turned into something more, details came together just a week ahead of time.

The event raised around 300 pounds of food for a local food bank. In addition, it has also received nearly $13,000 to the Children's Hospital and Medical Foundation in Nebraska, so far.

"Hundreds of people donated, hundreds of people came to the event, hundreds of people brought food to the event and just re-emphasized the important message that it is," said Swain.

He said he never imagined it would turn into something like this. But it just goes to show that anyone can turn anything into something special.

"The power of the internet is that it brings people together and that's what really creates change," said Swain. "When we use our numbers to have a power that's exponentially bigger than an individual."

The winner ended up being a 4-year-old Josh who they crowned with a Burger King crown.

If you would like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.