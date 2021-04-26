Police release surveillance photos of suspects wanted in fatal shooting in Downtown Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Monday released surveillance photos of two suspects wanted in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting in Downtown Tucson.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a parking garage at 345 E. Congress St.

Police say 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe was located on the first floor of the garage with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Homicide Detectives have released surveillance photos of the 2 suspects wanted in Sunday's fatal shooting from Downtown Tucson. Please call 911 or 88-CRIME w/any info. Do not approach them if they are located. @88CrimeTucsonhttps://t.co/K73Dy9rPmm pic.twitter.com/7js0TtwScD — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) April 26, 2021

Authorities say two men tried to rob multiple people in the garage. After several attempts, the armed suspects carjacked a white Nissan pickup truck.

Witnesses say they crashed into several vehicles as they headed towards the garage exit.

On their way out, several witnesses, including the victim, tried to intervene and stop them from leaving. Doe was shot during the confrontation and the suspects left the scene in the stolen vehicle.

On Sunday afternoon, Tucson police say they located the vehicle near Speedway Boulevard and Fourth Avenue.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused to stop, leading to a pursuit. Authorities say the suspect fired shots at the officers during the chase. They did not return fire and no injuries were reported.

According to TPD, the suspect abandoned the vehicle at a parking lot near 22nd Street and Craycroft Road.

Witnesses say he ran into a nearby apartment complex where Tucson SWAT personnel were called to conduct a search. Authorities were not able to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspects' identities is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911. Police say the public should not approach the suspects if located.