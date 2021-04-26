Kansas City reporter killed in apartment by stray bullet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - A Kansas City, Mo. journalist ready to start a new chapter in her life was killed by a stray bullet.

Aviva Okeson-Haberman was in her apartment when authorities say she was struck by a bullet that went through her window Friday.

The 24-year-old worked at KCUR, a public radio station.

KCUR's news director called Okeson-Haberman "Brilliant" and remembered her "Bright spirit and promising future."

She had just been promoted to report on social services for the Kansas news service and was scheduled to start next month.

Okeson-Haberman was an organ donor, and she was on life support so that her organs could be retrieved.

Kansas City Police say the shooting is under investigation