Construction equipment collects dust at US-Mexico border

NOGALES, Ariz. (KVOA) - Since President Joe Biden took office, he has not been shy about his opinions on the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Back in January, President Biden terminated the emergency proclamation that was enacted by former President Donald Trump that allowed federal funds for border wall construction.

The border wall has cost taxpayers billions of dollars. But now with a pause in construction, many want to know what is next?

Along steep rugged terrain in Nogales, new border wall stretches for miles until well, it doesn't.

This construction site is currently a ghost town with millions of dollars worth of heavy machinery sitting in park.

Just several miles west of the DeConcini Port of Entry, visitors can see construction of the border wall has completely halted, with only mountainous terrain dividing Mexico from the U.S.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway said even with the existing border wall in his county, drug traffickers find a way to get in.



"Then there's the drug industry - the drug trade," Hathaway said. "You know as long as we still have consumers in the United States, they'll still be bringing the drugs in."

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino says most of the construction of the new border wall was done within Santa Cruz County which has, in turn, helped give border patrol more access to rugged terrain along the southern border.

"I know they have a lot of access roads, which they did not have in the past," Garino said. "To be able to be close and accessible to the area, they would get any indication of something coming across. So it's something that we can feel very secure here in the city of Nogales."

While this heavy equipment collects dust and the future of the border wall remains uncertain, leaders in Santa Cruz County say they believe their town is safe.