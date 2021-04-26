Attorney claims video shows officers laughing, fist-bumping after arresting 73-year-old with dementia

DENVER, Colo. (CNN) - Police in Colorado appear to be caught on camera, laughing, at the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.

The arrest took place last summer, about an hour north of Denver in the city of Loveland.

An attorney for the woman says officers were watching body cam video of the arrest while her client sat in a holding cell.

The video could be disturbing to some viewers.

An arrest captured on body camera, 73-year-old Karen Garner was seen pushed to the ground three times.

Now we are seeing that video in a completely different way, through the reaction of the officers that arrested her.

Newly released video shows officers watching that body camera video.

At several points during this hour-long clip, they laugh, fist bump and joke about the incident.

A lawsuit filed against Loveland police allege Garner had multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and fractured arm.

In the video, officers seem to acknowledge she was hurt.

Garner's attorney says Garner was in custody for several hours before she received any medical attention.

"What's going on at this police department for somebody to act like this?" Sarah Achielke, the attorney for Karen Garner said. "What's wrong with their culture? You have to see it to believe it, right? And, when you, when you do see it, you know, I'll tell you this is very much what I suspected was going on."

Loveland police could not provide any further comment.

When we interviewed the chief earlier this month, he said he just found out about the incident when the lawsuit was filed.

"We did not have that information about the serious bodily injury allegations until yesterday," Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer said.

He promised a thorough investigation the district attorney and Fort Collins police are looking into it.

"Leave no stone unturned. It's very important to do that," Ticer said. "Public trust and law enforcement have to go together. Anytime that fractures, that is a situation that is disappointing."

A situation that started when Garner, who has dementia, tried walking out of Walmart with $14's worth of merchandise.

Schielke says an engineer enhanced that booking room audio to make it easier to hear.

She says the conversation happened while her was client sitting a few feet away.