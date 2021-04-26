Arizona fails to add seat in U.S. House after 2020 census

PHOENIX (AP) — Although Arizona was among one of the fastest-growing states during the last decade, its 7.1 million population was not enough to give it a 10th congressional seat. U.S. Census Bureau data released Monday show Arizona’s clout in Washington may be growing, but not enough to give it a 12th presidential electoral vote.

Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow victory here in 2020 showed Arizona is now one of a handful of swing states that are instrumental in determining the presidential contest.

Arizona had gained at least one U.S. House seat in every census since 1950. The count happens every 10 years under the Constitution.