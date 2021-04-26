Pink Supermoon to light up night sky Monday

(CNN) - Take a look outside Monday evening, you could catch a glimpse of a Pink Supermoon.

NASA says the moon will be at its fullest Monday at 11:32 p.m. Eastern Time.

Supermoons appear bigger and brighter because they are slightly closer to Earth.

April's will be one of four Supermoons in a row, two more are expected in May and June.

Although it's called a Pink Moon, it's not really a different color. The name comes from the pink early springtime blooms of the Phlox Subulata plant, native to Eastern North America.