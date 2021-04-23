Vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left toddler in critical condition located

TUCSON (KVOA) - The suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left a toddler in critical condition has been located, police said Friday afternoon.

An off-duty detective spotted the vehicle on Interstate 19 near the Irvington Road exit. Tucson Police Department officers responded to the area and confirmed it was the vehicle.

The incident happened last Friday just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said that Casandra Hernandez was walking with her father, who was pushing 2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez in a stroller. The family was crossing West Irvington Road at South 9th Avenue when the stroller was hit by a silver or gray Ford 150 from the 2000s.

Casandra is six months pregnant. Doctors say she sustained minor injuries. The toddler is in critical condition. Her grandmother, Theresa Hernandez, says Catalina had surgery to remove a piece of skull from her brain.

At this time, no charges have been issued. Police continue to investigate the incident.