Three attacked by bee swarm near Euclid, 35th St.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people are on the road to recovery after they were reportedly attacked by a swarm of bees in midtown Friday.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the bees reportedly swarmed three people in a yard located on the corner of Euclid Avenue and 35th Street.

TFD said two people received minor treatment for bee stings sustained in connection to the incident. A third person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officials said the swarm in that area has been controlled.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.