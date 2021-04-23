Skip to Content

Three attacked by bee swarm near Euclid, 35th St.

4:22 pm Local NewsTop Stories
bee swarm
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three people are on the road to recovery after they were reportedly attacked by a swarm of bees in midtown Friday.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the bees reportedly swarmed three people in a yard located on the corner of Euclid Avenue and 35th Street.

TFD said two people received minor treatment for bee stings sustained in connection to the incident. A third person was transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officials said the swarm in that area has been controlled.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area at this time.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

More Stories

Skip to content