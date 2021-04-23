Phoenix Zoo welcomes two new monkeys

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Phoenix Zoo has welcomed two new members to its home.

Meet 10-year-old Lily and almost 10-year-old Vermouth.

The two are callimico (pronounced Cal-i-mee-coe) monkeys, also called Goeldi’s monkeys, the zoo says.

The pair arrived separately to the zoo, Lilly from the Fresno Chaffe Zoo and Vermouth from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

They have spent the past month getting acquainted at the Zoo’s Animal Care Center off exhibit. They were recently moved to their new home on the Zoo’s Children’s Trail.

Keepers say the pair are getting along "remarkably well together".

Currently, the Phoenix Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Phoenix Zoo Member entry at 8 a.m.