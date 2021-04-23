North Carolina man charged with fatally shooting 7-year-old riding in car with mom, brothers

HICKORY, NC (CNN) - A suspect is in custody charged with fatally shooting a 7-year-old boy in Hickory, North Carolina Wednesday night.

Douglas Wilson is charged with murder after allegedly shooting Zakylen Harris, who was riding in a car driven by his mother.

In addition to the murder charge, Wilson told the judge in Friday's first appearance that he has a felony probation hearing in Tennessee in May.

Investigators believe the shooting could have been sparked by road rage when the victim's mother accidentally cut off the car Wilson was in.

Wilson allegedly fired into the mother's car which was also carrying harris' two younger brothers, ages six and one.

They were not injured, but a bullet struck the 7-year-old in the neck.

Hickory police believe there were other people in the car with Wilson at the time of the shooting, but so far have only made one arrest.