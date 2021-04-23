Nandi, Penzi’s big brother finds new home in San Diego after transferred from Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON (KVOA) - An elephant who grew up in Tucson has found a new home in San Diego after Sundzu was officially transferred from Reid Park Zoo to San Diego Zoo Elephant Odyssey habitat.

According to an announcement made Friday afternoon, the adolescent elephant, Sundzu, now known as Tsandizkle, first made the Old Pueblo his home when he and his family were transferred to Reid Park Zoo in 2012, when the elephant was 1-year-old.

The male elephant became one of the favorites throughout the years, serving as big brother to his sisters, Nandi and Penzi.

Zoo officials said after observing Sundzu become "more rough" with his playtime, wrestling his father, Mabu and aunt, Lungile.

The zoo said they decided to transfer the elephant to the San Diego Zoo as this "rough" behavior indicates that the elephant is "ready to move on to a bachelor herd to continue to wrestle with bulls his own size."

“Sundzu is at the age where young male elephants move out of their family groups, independent from their mom, and seek opportunities to find new herds of their own," Dr. Sue Tygielski, director of zoological operations at the zoo said. "We have watched him gradually move away from his mom and become more independent.”

Officials said Sundzu will be introduced to a 9-year-old adolescent elephant at his new home in San Diego. The two are expected to form a bachelor group.

“Sundzu first came to Reid Park Zoo as a 1-year-old calf, and has grown up into a very playful adolescent elephant," said Nancy Kluge, president and CEO of Reid Park Zoological Society. "We will miss him here at Reid Park Zoo, but are excited to see him grow up and have this opportunity to thrive as part of a new herd.”

For more information about the elephants at Reid Park Zoo, visit reidparkzoo.org.