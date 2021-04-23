Democrats won’t put up $1M to pause Arizona election audit

PHOENIX (AP/KVOA) — An Arizona judge's order halting an audit of 2020 election results from the state’s largest county won't be enforced because he required the state Democratic Party to put up a $1 million bond.

But Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Christopher Coury on Friday ordered that the Republican-led state Senate and its private auditors must follow ballot secrecy. The audit includes a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots.

The Senate hired a cyber security firm run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud. A lawyer for the Democrats say the bond was too risky.

Shortly after the announcement of the halt was made, Former President Donald Trump released the following statement.

"The Democrats are “swarming” the Great State of Arizona trying to get the Forensic Election Audit stopped, because only they know exactly what they’ve done, and they understand Voter Fraud far better than anyone," Trump said. "This could be Voter Fraud at the highest level. Don’t think that Arizona is the only State. Much more to come!"