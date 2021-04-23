Bill aimed at reducing number of voters on permanent early voting list fails

TUCSON (KVOA) - Senate Bill 1485 went down in defeat by a single vote in the Arizona State Senate up in Phoenix on Thursday.

GOP State Sen. Kelly Townsend joined all of her Democratic colleagues to oppose the bill.

SB 1485 was sponsored by State Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita.

It would have cut the number of Arizona voters who are on the permanent early voting list and get their early ballots for each election in the mail.

Pima County Democratic Party Chair Bonnie Heidler calls the bill the latest attempt at voter suppression.

"Everybody's vote should count," Heidler said. "We shouldn't try to put roadblocks into people's voting."

About one-third of Arizona voters are independents or unaffiliated with a party.

SB 1485 would have removed voters from that permanent list if they had not voted in the last four statewide elections over two election cycles, including both primary and general elections. Those voters would have been removed from the PEVL if they had not responded to a final written notice within 90 days.

"We want to make it as easy for people to vote not as difficult to vote," Heidler said.

Shelle Kais chairs the Pima County GOP. She argues this doesn't take away the right to vote.

"I worry about our senior citizens and our most vulnerable in the community who may not be able to get out to vote," Kais said. "This does not take away that right to vote. They can have their name put back on the list. This is just ensuring that their ballot is getting to them where they are."

Kais thinks the permanent early voting list may look different and shorter in the future.

"While this bill has failed, I don't think this bill is dead," Kais said. "My message to everyone is very simply this - this is what any good organization does. They look at opportunities to continue to improve their processes and that's what we're doing."

Heidler is grateful the bill did not pass.

"We should not try to remove people without talking to them at the very least as to why they would be removed, and most people wouldn't even know they've been removed," she said.

Last November, President Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Arizona since 1996.