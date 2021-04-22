Skip to Content

Two sought for allegedly breaking into Oro Valley teacher’s vehicle, fraudulently spending $800

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two individuals are sought for allegedly fraudulently charging nearly $1,000 on an Oro Valley teacher's debit and credit cards.

According to a tweet shared by Oro Valley Police Department Thursday, two people reportedly broke into a teacher's vehicle that was parked on school grounds.

OVPD the two stole her purse then spent more than $800 at various stores.

Anyone with information about the incident is advised to call 520-229-4900.

