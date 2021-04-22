TPD K9 officer passes away at 10 years old
TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department said their final goodbyes to its retired K-9 officer Riley, who passes away at the age of 10-years-old.
According to a tweet shared by TPD, Riley was an, "exceptional police dog with an amazing career... [who] had hundreds of drug finds, several hundred criminal finds and 34 apprehensions..."
TPD said not only did Riley save the day, he also saved his handler's life "more than a few times."
The shepherd-malinois mix was born on May 29, 2010.