Man arrested in Buckeye for eastside shooting that left one dead

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 35-year-old man has died after sustaining a gunshot wound during a verbal altercation at an eastside apartment complex Thursday morning.

The shooting victim was identified as 35-year-old Chad Aaron Hill. Tucson Police Department said Hill and a man, later identified as 37-year-old Antonio Ulysses Collins, reportedly got in to a heated argument at an apartment complex on 6775 E. Golf Links Rd. near Kolb Road.

Police said a Hill was shot shortly after the argument.

At around 3:20 a.m. officers from Operations Division East were sent to the apartment complex in reports of a shooting. Police found Hill with life threatening injuries at the scene.

Hill was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital where he later died due to his wound.

According to police reports, Collins fled the scene. Later Thursday afternoon, officers from the Buckeye Police Department apprehended him on second-degree murder charges at a traffic stop in Maricopa County.

Collins is currently awaiting extradition to Pima County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the case is advised to call 88-CRIME.