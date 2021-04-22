George Floyd mural vandalized with racial slur in Texas

HOUSTON (CNN) - A George Floyd mural in Houston has already been restored, after being vandalized Wednesday night.

Someone reportedly defaced the mural with a racial slur.

But the same artist who originally created the piece later fixed the damage.

The city's police chief says emotions have been running high since Tuesday's verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial.

The chief also has a message for the vandal, saying "Just keep doing it, and you'll be held accountable."