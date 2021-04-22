DEA hosts national ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The National Institute on Drug Abuse estimates nearly 50,000 people died from opioid overdoses in 2019.

Some of those were teenagers. Studies from the national survey on drug use and health show the majority of teens who abuse prescription drugs got them from their family or friends' medicine cabinet.

On April 24, the University of Arizona Police Department is just one of many locations in southern Arizona where you can drop off unused prescription drugs.

It is part of DEA National "Take Back Prescriptions" campaign.

"On that particular day, we will have locations set up throughout Arizona," said Polo Ruiz, a special agent in charge of the Tucson district. "There's going to be approximately 80 to 85 locations."

He said they are partnering with local, state and federal agencies that will have drop-off points. Since the campaign started in 2010, DEA has collected over 11-million pounds of pills nationwide.

This is also a way the public can prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

Ruiz said this campaign became personal for him when a colleague told him his daughter had been abusing his prescription medicine.

He said she was reportedly abusing pain medication that was prescribed by a physician for an injury he received while on the job.

Ruiz said at the high school the daughter attended, "a whole bunch of other kids there that were actually interchanging prescription medicine from their parents and their grandparents."

He said his colleague got his daughter the help she needed. She has since graduated from college and is currently doing well.

"Not everybody that is a drug user is a bad person," Ruiz said.

He said they get caught up in a bad situation and lose their way.

This is something Tylen Whitt said he can relate to.

"You do bad things when you're addicted to drugs," Whitt said.

Whitt just became an intern at Amity Foundation at Circle Tree Ranch. A drug and alcohol addiction rehab center.

For five years, he was addicted to benzos or benzodiazepine. These are drugs that help with panic attacks and calms the brain and the nerves. He stole them from his roommate.

"I would go into the medicine cabinet I would sneak pills every now and then," Ruiz said.

He said it amplified his addiction.

"You take one, they won't notice you start taking more," he said. "Then before you know it, you have a full-fledged addiction."

However, he said it is what he did to his friend while he was under a doctor's care that really bothers him.

He said when his medication ran out, "I was like man, would he have gone through the psychosis-like the tough times, he was physically in pain."

Now drug-free for a year, he has had time to reflect on the bad things he has done.

"That's something I don't want to do moving forward," he said.

He applauds DEA's efforts.

“I think it's responsible for DEA to take back unused medications."

Ruiz added, "It's our job to get them back on board and be vital members of the community."

Below is a list of the locations where you can drop off the unused medications.