College student recovering after acid was thrown on her face outside of New York home

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (NBC News) - A Long Island college student says her life may never be the same after someone threw acid in her face in the middle of the night, while she was in her own driveway.

Police are still searching for the person responsible for the cruel attack on March 17.

Nafiah Fatima was walking across the front lawn of her home when the attacker rushed at her from behind and doused her with a cup of acid before sprinting off.

The Hofstra University student's parents doused her with water to ease the burning, and called 911.

Fatima said her tongue got so swollen, she couldn't breathe.

Despite her severe injuries which are still healing, she wanted to go on camera to tell her story.

"At the time, I didn't know it was acid. I started walking because i thought it was just a prank the substance felt warm, room temperature, like juice thrown on me," she told NBC New York. "A couple of seconds later it started to burn, I started to panic and ran into the house."

"Right now, I don't know if I'll ever drive again because of how bad the vision is in my eye," she said.

Fatima spent two weeks in the hospital, suffering severe burns to her face, eyes, chest and arms.