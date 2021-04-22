Arizona Legislature OKs abortion ban for genetic issues

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature have approved a sweeping anti-abortion bill banning the procedure if the woman seeks it solely because a fetus has a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

The measure has a host of other provisions championed by anti-abortion groups, including a requirement that fetal remains be buried or cremated and conferring civil rights on a fetus.

Thursday's party-line votes send Senate Bill 1457 to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, an abortion opponent who has never vetoed a piece of anti-abortion legislation. Democrats universally opposed the bill and called it an attack on women's reproductive rights.