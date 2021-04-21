Texas 11-year-old suspended for wearing braids in celebration of African heritage

TROY, Texas (CNN) - An 11-year-old's hairstyle has one Texas school tied up in knots.

The student has been suspended for two weeks due to his braids, which are not allowed at Troy ISD.

Some say the policy should be changed because it's outdated.

Others believe the student should change his hair.

"The kid should have been sent home and stayed home until he changed his hair," a concerned citizen said.

Maddox Cozard, a native and African American student, has spent 10 days and counting doing in-school suspension all because his hairstyle violates the Troy ISD's dress code.

"The actions taken to isolate an 11-year-old child because he admires his father and wants to explore his roots creates further division and gives him reason to fight for his rights," a concerned citizen said.

Hope Cozart, his mother, along with her family spoke out against her son's suspension, saying the rule needs to change.

"It's disheartening. He's a child. A child shouldn't have to go through any of this over hair," she said. "It's just, it's a lot."

Cozart says her 11-year old son braided his hair to look like his father and to learn more about his African heritage.

But he believes suspension is teaching him he cannot express them himself.

"This community is growing and we need to open up change for other that are going to come in," she said. "Let them know that we accept them."

Supporter of the school's policy says Cozart is just trying to turn the situation into something its not.

"This isn't a racist issue, until somebody brought it up," a supporter of the policy said. "This is a rule issue."

They believe her son should comply with rule, like everyone else.

Cozart said her daughter also faced backlash from the district when she showed up to school with red hair earlier this year.

She says the principal stepped in to veto disciplinary actions against her daughter.

Cozart says she is planning to take legal action against the district and push for state legislative action.