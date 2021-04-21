Strong winds, blowing dust could affect travel on southern Arizona highways Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The state's Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution on southern Arizona highways Wednesday.

ADOT says strong winds and blowing dust could impact travel, including on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.

According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, another Red Flag Warning went into effect Wednesday morning, and it last until 8 p.m.

Travelers in Maricopa and Pinal Counties may encounter wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts of 40 to 45 mph. These winds have the potential to kick up blowing dust and create difficult or hazardous driving conditions.

Strong winds can result in sudden periods of limited or zero visibility.

ADOT's driving tips when encountering a low-visibility dust storm: