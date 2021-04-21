Strong winds, blowing dust could affect travel on southern Arizona highways Wednesday

Strong winds, blowing dust could affect travel on southern Arizona highways WednesdayNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - The state's Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use caution on southern Arizona highways Wednesday.
ADOT says strong winds and blowing dust could impact travel, including on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson.
According to Meteorologist Shea Sorenson, another Red Flag Warning went into effect Wednesday morning, and it last until 8 p.m.
RELATED: High winds prompt health watch in Pima County
Travelers in Maricopa and Pinal Counties may encounter wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts of 40 to 45 mph. These winds have the potential to kick up blowing dust and create difficult or hazardous driving conditions.
Strong winds can result in sudden periods of limited or zero visibility.
ADOT's driving tips when encountering a low-visibility dust storm:
- Avoid driving into or through a dust storm.
- If you encounter a dust storm, check traffic immediately around your vehicle (front, back and to the side) and begin slowing down.
- Do not wait until poor visibility makes it difficult to safely pull off the roadway — do it as soon as possible. Completely exit the highway if you can, away from where other vehicles may travel.
- Do not stop in a travel lane or in the emergency lane; look for a safe place to pull completely off the paved portion of the roadway.
- Turn off all vehicle lights, including your emergency flashers and take your foot off the brake.
- Stay in the vehicle with your seat belts buckled and wait for the storm to pass.
- Drivers of high-profile vehicles should be especially aware of changing weather conditions and travel at reduced speeds.
- Be alert that any storm can cause power outages to overhead roadway lighting and traffic signals.
- Drive with caution and treat all intersections without signals as having stop signs in all directions.