Maricopa County delivering ballots, equipment for audit

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's most populous county has started delivering election equipment and 2.1 million ballots cast in November's election to Veterans Memorial Coliseum for a recount and audit commissioned by Republicans in the state Senate.

The deliveries by Maricopa County that started Wednesday will kick off weeks of counting at the fairgrounds site rented by the state Senate. The county refused to allow its facilities to be used after losing a court fight set off by a Senate subpoena for the election material.

Last month, the county released the results of two new audits of its equipment that showed no malicious software or incorrect counting equipment.