Man killed in east side crash involving multiple vehicles identified

TUCSON (KVOA) - The man who was killed in Tuesday's multiple-vehicle crash on the east side was identified by Tucson Police Department on Wednesday.

According to TPD, 28-year-old Cheyenne Dakota-Dean Updyke was pronounced dead at the scene after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into a US Postal Service delivery truck at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Parkway at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Updyke reportedly entered the intersection on a red light when he reportedly struck the mail truck. TPD said after the first collision, Updyke's vehicle "began to roll and struck a third vehicle before coming to rest in the roadway."

TPD said the 28-year-old was partially ejected from his vehicle in connection to the crash. Police determined that he also was not wearing a seatbelt or had a valid driver's license at the time of the crash.

At this time, TPD believe reckless driving is a major factor in the incident.

The investigation is on-going.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.