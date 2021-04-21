100 positions up for grabs at Kind Hospitality Group hiring fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Kind Hospitality Group will be hosting a hiring fair at eight of its locations in the Phoenix area on Thursday and Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.

This two-day event will be holding open interviews at the following locations:

Barrio Brewing, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

Macayo’s Mexican Food ASU, Tempe

Macayo’s Mexican Food, Glendale

Macayo’s Mexican Food, Goodyear

Macayo’s Mexican Food, Scottsdale

Macayo’s Mexican Food, Superstition Springs

Panera Bread on Grant, Tucson

Panera, Oro Valley

According to a press release, "more than 100 positions are available at 19 Arizona locations including the Kind Hospitality commissary in Tempe, all Macayo’s locations, four Panera Bread locations, Barrio Brewing Co., Copper Plate and two OHSO locations."

The group is looking to fill various positions "including assistant managers and general managers, shift supervisors, line cooks and prep cooks, associates, servers, hosts, bartenders, bakers, delivery drivers, dishwashers/janitors and bussers."

For more information on the event, visit kindhospitality.com