Vehicle involved in hit-and-run that critically injured 2-year-old identified, sought

TUCSON (KVOA) - The vehicle involved in Friday's hit-and-run which critically injured a 2-year-old on the south side was identified by Tucson Police Department on Tuesday.

At around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a woman pushing a stroller with 2-year-old Catalina Rodriguez was crossing West Irvington Road at South Ninth Avenue in a crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle. The vehicle involved reportedly fled the scene, leaving the 2-year-old in critical condition.

On Tuesday, TPD released more details about the vehicle involved.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Silver 2011-2014 Ford F150, 4x4 Platinum Edition truck with a silver wrap along the rear tailgate.

Officials said Catalina is still in critical condition. In an earlier interview, the family said the 2-year-old had to get surgery to remove a piece of skull from her brain.

According to the family, they have received more than $1,000 in donations on their GoFundMe page. The family said money raised on this site will go towards a reward for information leading to an arrest to the case and to support the family during their time of need.

If you have any information on this case, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.