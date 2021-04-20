UArizona devise concept for NASA’s historic helicopter flight over Mars

TUCSON (KVOA) - A University of Arizona professor explains that NASA's historic helicopter flight over Mars has a technique behind it.



It is known as the tier-scalable reconnaissance paradigm.

That's when aerial vehicles provide a regional overhead perspective for rovers on the planet's surface while also connecting to technology already in orbit.

The objective?

To better guide the rovers on the ground.

Dr. Wolfgang Fink and his team members of the UArizona College of Engineering devised the concept and said it goes way back to 2002, during his days at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Cal Tech.



"It's the first embodiment. Real-world embodiment of this paradigm of a tiered architecture of spaceborne, airborne and ground," Fink said. "The first embodiment on another planet as of yesterday, so we're very happy to see this and of course we applaud JPL for having been successful with this"



Dr. Fink said it is very exciting to see a concept conceived 18 years ago come to life, a thing he says, doesn't happen often