Tucson teacher and coach’s publishes new book on overcoming obstacles

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dozens of people turned out for the booksigning of longtime Tucson educator, coach and comedian Dave Membrila. 

He just released a book based on some of the obstacles he overcame growing up in a Tucson barrio to later become a role-model for kids who grew up in similar circumstances.  

The name of the book is: "Finally....Soup for the Chicken".

Membrila has some great sports stories in his book that highlight his time as a wrestling coach for MMA Hall-Of-Famer Shannon "The Cannon" Ritch.

Membrila also talks about his relationship when he was a young teacher at Sunnyside High School and bonded with UArizona football great David Adams, who was a star running back at the high school at the time.

Membrila said some parts of the book talked about how the teacher at Hollinger Elementary "almost didn't survive my birth. Radiation kept me alive. When the microwave was invented, every time somebody warmed up food, my lips would 'smooch' to breastfeed.  It made the other teachers in the lounge uncomfortable... especially the males." 

If you're interested in getting a copy of the book, you can find it on Amazon, or, you can call 520-465-7457, or email: ooshiemagooshie@outlook.com 

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last five years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

