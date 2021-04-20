Tucson lawyer reflects on death of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin conviction

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson attorney Stephen Portell has been a prosecutor and a defense attorney.

He has taken cases on behalf of police officers and the Pima County Sheriff's Deputies' Union.

"There are very few days like this when you do legal work," Portell said. "There's just turning points and we're experiencing one now."

Portell believes the actions that led to George Floyd's death 11 months ago and Tuesday's guilty verdict of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin will change the public's expectation of policing.

"What was considered reasonable 25 to 30 years ago, may not be considered reasonable going forward," he said.

Portell has examined the evidence on both sides of the courtroom in use of force cases.

"We always look for reasonableness so that standard doesn't change," Portell said. "Even though the standard doesn't change, people's attitudes and people's expectations for the training and for the conduct of officers will change."

Portell thinks there is now a readiness for change.

"It's an odd thing for a white middle-aged man to say but I'm hoping we're opening the new door that this country has promised and always promised," Portell said. "We're opening the new door, it doesn't have to be this way where we call out the national guard in advance of a verdict where we have plywood placed on businesses, where a man has to die gasping for our air on the street."