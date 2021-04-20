Treasure Man searches for hidden gems at Tucson shows

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Gem and Mineral Shows bring buyers and sellers from all over the world to our city, looking for good deals and unique items.

Jay Fulker or "The Treasure Man", is one such character. He hails from Florida and travels all over the U.S. looking for hidden treasures to sell.

"Towards the end of the show, I say, hey how much for the rest of it?" Fulker said. "Because instead of paying $80 a pound or $100 a pound I'm paying $20."

For vendors like Islamudin Khorami, buyers like Fulker can make his show.

"This year, [the] Tucson show [was] the best show, and JOGS' show in my whole life history, and I sold out all, of most, my booth," Khorami said.

He's been in the gem business for 20 years and this is the first year he cleared his tent.

Fulker boxes up his merchandise and sends it back to Florida where he sells it online. That is where he does most of his business. He says he purchased nearly $300,000 worth of merchandise at Tucson shows.

Fulker also has a YouTube channel, called The Treasure Man, where he takes viewers along for his bargaining.

He says his business is his passion.

"The waves crash in, the waves crash out," Fulker said. "So, I buy the treasure to give back because we all deserve a piece of history."