TPD: 15-year-old charged with ‘negligent homicide’ after friend fatally shot on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 16-year-old killed in Monday's shooting on the south side was identified by Tucson Police Department Tuesday.

According to TPD, 16-year-old Carlos Chavarria Gonzalez was found with obvious gunshot trauma at a residence near the 4400 block of South Fourth Avenue near Aviation Drive at around 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Despite the responding officers immediately rendering aid on the 16-year-old, Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation, detectives learned that Gonzales was with two of his friends outside of the residence prior to the shooting. One of his friends, later identified as a 15-year-old Nathan Mendoza Rogers, was said to be "manipulating a handgun" when it discharged, striking Gonzalez.

Officials say Rogers was also transported to the hospital for medical treatment unrelated to the shooting.

The 15-year-old was charged with one count of negligent homicide.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.