Non-profit donates body armor vests for Marana Police Department’s K-9 unit

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Marana Police Department received a donation of body armor for its K-9 units on Tuesday.

The armor seen here is a bullet and stab-proof protective vest.

The donation was from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest In K-9's inc.

The vests were embroidered with the sentiment for those K-9 officers lost in the line of duty: in memory of Max, Petey, Lucky and Sammy-Boy.

For more information, visit vik9s.org