Mayor Romero, other community leaders call for continued ‘pursuit of justice’ after Chauvin’s guilty verdict

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mayor Regina Romero joined local leaders and groups in their call for continued efforts to "pursue justice" in reaction to Tuesday's guilty verdict for the former police officer charged in connection to the death of George Floyd.

One day after hearing the closing arguments in the case related to the viral video that showed then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd who was suspected of using a counterfeit $20 bill, a jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges in connection to the trial - second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

After the news about the verdict broke, several prominent figures, including President Joe Biden and the family of Floyd shared their reaction to the verdict.

This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America. pic.twitter.com/IUjvgxZfaT — President Biden (@POTUS) April 21, 2021

Here in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey shared a statement asking Arizonans to react to the verdict "peacefully and respectfully."

"Last May, we all watched in horror as we witnessed a video documenting the death of George Floyd," the governor said. "Today's decision by the jury in Minneapolis brings justice in the death of George Floyd. But across the country and across our state, we must remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again."

Today’s decision by the jury in Minneapolis brings justice in the death of George Floyd, but across the country & across our state we must remain committed to ensuring something like this never happens again. I ask all Arizonans to react to the news peacefully & respectfully. 2/2 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 20, 2021

Shortly after, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema also shared a statement in reaction to the verdict of the trial.

"I hope this trial's conclusion brings some level of healing and solace to Geroge Floyd's loved ones, as we continue working toward a future in which all Americans have equal protection under the law," she said.

Here in Tucson, Mayor Romero reiterated a similar call to rework rules in the United States.

In a statement released in response to the verdict, Romero said despite the verdict, Americans should "continue to pursue justice in every corner of our society by working to eliminate racism in all of its forms."

"This requires us to acknowledge the historic and systemic inequities and discriminations that African Americans have faced since our country's inception," she said. "Together, we can build a more just and inclusive society that has zero tolerance for racism or discrimination."

Justice was delivered for George Floyd and his family in our courts today.



While this unequivocal ruling provides some degree of relief, the work to root out racism from all aspects of our society continues.



Full statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/b6U99QQTBv — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) April 20, 2021

Tucson Black Lives Matter also released a statement in relation to the ruling.

"We celebrate these guilty verdicts but we also know justice will never be found in a cage. Justice is defunding and abolishing the police," the group said. "Justice is creating a future where Black folks can live free from the threat of state sanctioned murder. We fight not just for the fallen but for the hope of our collective liberation from the tyranny of White supremacy."