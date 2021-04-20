Legalization of marijuana brings 4/20 sales to local dispensaries

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tuesday was the first 4/20 in Arizona since recreational marijuana became legal in the state.

On November 3, 2020, Proposition 207 was passed, which legalized the use of marijuana.

According to The Associated Press, "people 21 and older can grow their own plants and legally possess up to an ounce (28 grams) of marijuana or a smaller quantity of “concentrates” such as hashish."

However, carrying 1 ounce to 2.5 ounces is considered a "petty offense" and can be fined up to $300.

According to the AP, "Other counties with dispensaries now allowed to sell recreational pot are Cochise, Coconino, Gila, Pima, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma counties."

With the legalization, both law enforcement and dispensaries want everyone to be responsible while participating.

"I know the Pima County Sheriff put out a PSA about being safe, and I think I want to echo that message and ensure that people are not consuming cannabis and driving," Mo Asani, a local downtown dispensary owner said. "It's very important that people stay safe this 4/20 and I would really like to echo all the PSAs out there that are saying to follow those protocols and safety standards."