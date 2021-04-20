Ducey to deploy Arizona National Guard to southern border

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday announced he is deploying the Arizona National Guard to the state’s southern border.

In a news release, he said the action is to "support local law enforcement efforts as the nation experiences a rapid increase in apprehensions and migrant children in federal custody".

According to Ducey, the state will provide up to $25 million in initial funding for the deployment.

He says that up to 250 Guardsmen will go to border communities.

"The situation in our border communities is just as bad—if not worse—than the coverage we've been seeing," Ducey said. "It's become evidently clear that Arizona needs the National Guard, and the White House is aware of that. Yet, to this day, there has been no action from this administration, and it doesn’t look like they are going to act any time soon. If this administration isn't going to do anything, then we will."

Ducey is expected to visit Yuma on Wednesday.

To read the Declaration of Emergency, click HERE.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY.