Cienega HS wrestling coach arrested after investigation into selling of illegal substances to students

TUCSON (KVOA) - A wrestling coach at Cienega High School was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to an investigation into an adult selling illegal substances to students ahead of prom.

According to Pima County Sheriff's Department, 21-year-old Vicente Loaiza was arrested on drug charges after a School Resource Officer at Cienega High School received a tip from a school staff member that "an adult was believed to be selling illegal substances to students."

PCSD said "initial information was that students were reportedly sold Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens and alcoholic beverages for prom."

After further investigation, Loaiza, who was identified as a volunteer wrestling coach at the school, was booked into Pima County Adult Detention Complex on one felony count of possession of a narcotic drug or sale.

