Romero joins other mayors to launch state-wide initiative dedicated to sustainability

TUCSON (KVOA) - Ten Arizona mayors, including Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, are joining the fight to create a more sustainable Earth for future generations.

City leaders have launched "Earth Day AZ," a state-wide collaboration to address the ways local communities can work to support the Earth and inspire others to take action for Earth Day.

Earth Day AZ will continue during the month of April and beyond.

Earth Day is celebrated on April 22 every year, however, state leaders say Arizonans should show their commitment to protecting the environment every day.