Reid Park Zoo expansion’s final community meeting scheduled for Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The final score stakeholder group meeting regarding the Gene C. Reid Park and Reid Park Zoo Expansion will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the City of Tucson YouTube channel and on the webpage of Reid Park Zoo.

Tucson’s Mayor and Council voted to halt the Reid Park Zoo expansion into Gene C. Reid Park on March 9. They voted to pause for 45 days to form a community input program with a website, comment portal, dialogue circles, phone comment line, intercept surveys and social media.

A core stakeholder group was also formed, and the Center for Community Dialogue & Training was selected to provide neutral facilitation using a consensus-based dialogue process.

