Man arrested by CBP for allegedly robbing, raping fellow migrant

TUCSON (KVOA) – A man accused of raping a fellow migrant was identified and arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.

“This arrest exemplifies how Border Patrol and local law enforcement partners collaborate to ensure people’s safety and serve justice,” said Nogales Station Interim Patrol Agent in Charge Alexander Blais.

Wednesday, Border Patrol agents at the Nogales Station came across a migrant east of Amado, Ariz. Throughout processing, the migrant told agents she was robbed and raped by a man who was previously traveling in the same group as her. The agents communicated with Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, who proceeded to interview the victim.

From the description of the victim’s alleged attacker, an all-point bulletin was issued for the suspect.

In a different incident the next morning, Border Patrol agents responded to a worried citizen’s report of illegal activity by the entrance of the observatory on Mt. Hopkins Road near Amado. Agents came across a person in the area. They then discovered he illegally entered the county.

Through processing, the agents at the Nogales Station discovered that this man reportedly matched the description of the rape suspect. After searching the suspect’s property, agents found he was also in possession of the victim’s personal effects.

SCCSO agents responded to the Nogales station to interview the victim, who identified the man as the alleged attacker. The suspect was then turned over to SCCSO for prosecution.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.