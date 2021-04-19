Local radio personality nominated for Academy of Country Music Awards

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local radio personality is making his mark at the Academy of Country Music Awards for the second time.

Buzz Jackson from KIMM FM was named the Medium Market Radio Personality of the Year at this year's ACM's.

Jackson also won the title back in 2009 and has been nominated dozens of times.

Buzz told News 4 Tucson that after an unprecedented year, and all that the community and radio industry has gone through, it is an honor to be recognized for the award.





